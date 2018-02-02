Chicago Valentine’s Day ideas: from weird to downright wacky

Take your Valentine on a non-traditional date this February, like to Topgolf in Wood Dale. | Topgolf photo

Valentine’s Day can sometimes feel as redundant and boring as an episode of “The Bachelor” — roses, a lukewarm dinner no one eats, and wine — lots of wine.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. We’ve done the work for you and rounded up some of the most unconventional date ideas in Chicago so you can surprise your husband, girlfriend, Tinder date, group of friends or even your cat — we don’t judge.

For the super spies

Want a valid excuse to be locked in a room with your crush? Skip the steak and book a date at Escape Room Chicago instead, 54 E. Ontario. Or spend an hour at Escape House in River North and get your spy skills on together.

For the Sporty Spice

If your date is more into swinging a club than swigging fancy wine, take them to Topgolf, 1001 N. Prospect Ave. in Wood Dale. Sip some champagne and engage your date in some friendly competition.

For the adrenaline junkie

Falling in love can be just like taking a leap — so take your date on a literal leap and go indoor skydiving at iFLY Chicago, 800 W. Scott St. (iFLY also has locations in Naperville and Rosemont.) They offer a couples package of four flights shared by two people, so you get double the airtime.

For the ghost hunter

Want to skip the romance altogether and go for something spooky instead? Take Chicago Hauntings’ “Guns & Roses: Chicago’s Bloody Valentine’s” tour. The three-hour coach bus tour leaves from one of the city’s most haunted spots, the Congress Hotel on Michigan Avenue.

For the charitable exhibitionist

Want to get down to your skivvies for the holiday? Join “Cupid’s Undie Run” in Wrigleyville on Feb. 10. The run begins at Barleycorn, 3524 N. Clark St. Undies are encouraged, but if you’re not quite brave (or warm-blooded) enough, a costume will also work. The run raises money to find a cure for Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children. (So you have something to tell your parents when they see the photos on Facebook.)

For the cat lady

No date? No problem — book some time with a cuddly kitten at the The Windy Kitty cafe cafe, 1746 W. North Ave. Unfortunately, they’re closed on Feb. 14, but reservations are available for the weekends before and after the holiday.