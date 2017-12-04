Chicago woman wins $250,000 lottery prize

A Chicago woman won $250,000 from an Illinois Lottery ticket.

Carol Lampkins bought her Emerald Green 7s ticket at the Way Low Wine and Spirits at 12310 S. Halsted St., according to the Illinois Lottery. She took it home to scrath and realized she won.

“I’m so grateful for this,” Lampkins said when she presented her winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Chicago. “I’m going to pay all of my bills.”

Way Low Wine and Spirits received $2,500 for selling the winning ticket, according to the Illinois Lottery.