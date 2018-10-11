Chicago’s only incidence of gun violence on Thursday was fatal drive-by shooting

One person was fatally shot in Chicago over a 24-hour period Thursday, marking the city’s quietest day in recent months.

The day’s sole shooting reported to police occurred during the afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side and was a homicide, according to Chicago police.

A 22-year-old was standing on a sidewalk about 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East 63rd Street when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

The previous day was far more turbulent — one person died and six others were wounded in a 23-hour span Wednesday.