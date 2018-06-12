Watch Childish Gambino give surprise performance to Chicago youth

Childish Gambino, a friend of Chance the Rapper, surprised Chicago students Monday night at Open Mike with a performance of his single. | AP photo

Chance the Rapper surprised some high school students at his open mic event Monday night with a performance by grammy-winning artist Childish Gambino.

“My next guest needs no introduction,” Chance said before Gambino’s hit single “This is America” started playing. Seconds later, once they recognized the track, students screamed and ran up to the front of the stage. Gambino came dancing out, wearing all white.

“thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!!” tweeted Malcom London, an artist and organizer of the event.

thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0 — BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018

“Shouts to Donald Glover for blessing the Graduation special of @OpenMikeChicago 🙏🏽Everyone in attendance will never forgot this moment This is 🇺🇸 We do this for the people,” tweeted @seanck, another organizer of the event.

Shouts to Donald Glover for blessing the Graduation special of @OpenMikeChicago 🙏🏽 Everyone in attendance will never forgot this moment This is 🇺🇸 We do this for the people pic.twitter.com/awA3PIZCid — €K (@seanck) June 12, 2018

Open Mike Chicago, organized by SocialWorks and the Chicago Public Library, gives young people a place to be creative in a safe space.