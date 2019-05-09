Woman, 71, missing from Southwest Side

A woman has been reported missing from Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

Christine Polzin, 71, was last seen about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of South Melvina Avenue, Chicago police said.

Polzin, who is 5-foot-5 and 165 pounds, frequently boards the Orange Line L train at La Salle and Van Buren in the Loop, police said.

She was last seen wearing beige eyeglasses and a beige coat, black pants and colorful beaded jewelry, according to police. Polzin walks with a limp in her right leg.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 312-747-8380.