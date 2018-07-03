Cicero man faces murder charge in fatal assault outside Lawndale bar

A 36-year-old Cicero man is facing a murder charge in the beating death of another man last month outside a Lawndale neighborhood bar.

Luis Flores is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Carlos Hernandez-Galvan, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Flores is accused of punching Hernandez-Galvan about 8 p.m. June 9, which caused the younger man to fall to the ground and strike his head, Chicago Police said.

Galvan-Hernandez died more than a week later of his injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was later ruled a homicide.

The incident stemmed from an argument the two men got into while playing billiards at El Centenario sports bar, located at 4556 W. Roosevelt Road, Assistant State’s Attorney Jamie Santini said during a hearing Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Halfway through the game, Flores handed his pool cue to another patron and Hernandez-Flores continued to play with that person, Santini said. Hernandez-Galvan got into an argument with the other pool player, and Flores walked back over and confronted Hernandez-Galvan.

Hernandez-Galvan then left the bar, but was followed closely by Flores and a bar employee, Santini said. Flores continued to follow the younger man as he walked toward the bar’s parking lot.

While outside on the sidewalk, Hernandez-Galvan stopped and turned with “with his hands to his sides” and stood “face-to-face” with Flores, Santini said. Flores punched him in the face, causing Hernandez-Galvan to fall to the ground and strike the back of his head, Santini said.

While Hernandez-Galvan lay on the ground “bleeding from the back of the head, unconscious and helpless” Flores jumped on top of him and continued to punch Hernandez-Galvan until Flores was pulled off by another person, Santini said.

Hernandez-Galvan was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died June 17, authorities said.

Flores left the bar before Chicago Police officers arrived, Santini said.

Flores surrendered himself to police Monday after investigators went to his home while he wasn’t home, his defense attorney said in court.

Flores is the owner of a small trucking company, owns his home in Cicero, is married and has three children, his attorney said.

The attorney said Hernandez-Galvan started the fight “over a stupid pool game,” and asked Judge John F. Lyke to set a reasonable bail for Flores so his family could post bond.

Lyke ordered Flores held without bail.

His next court date was set for July 10.