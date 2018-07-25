Get signs ready: City Council poised to rename Congress Parkway for Ida B. Wells

When Congress Parkway gets its new name, this will become the intersection of Wells Street and Ida B. Wells Drive. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

The Chicago Department of Transportation’s inundated sign shop is notoriously backlogged. But, there’s a new request likely to move to the head of the line: “Ida B. Wells Drive.”

The City Council is poised to make it happen Wednesday, providing a long-overdue recognition for the civil rights icon, journalist and anti-lynching crusader who helped Illinois women win the right to vote ten years before their counterparts across the nation.

Congress Parkway will be renamed between Columbus Drive and the point where it merges with the Eisenhower Expressway. Supporters of the change held a news conference at City Hall before the final vote.

“My great-grandmother will now be remembered for the women she was and the contributions she made to our country,” said Michelle Duster, Wells’ great-granddaughter.

That legacy was reinforced in her home as she was growing up, Duster added.

“We were always taught that everybody was important … and I think that came from our great-grandmother. She was an international figure, so she interacted with a lot of the luminaries of her time. But she also went out into the streets. She would treat the homeless, or people who had other issues, with the same level of dignity.”

Renaming Congress was a fallback compromise from the original, resurrected proposal to rename Balbo Drive.

Ald. Sophia King (4th) and Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), who joined forces on the Balbo proposal, accepted the Congress compromise to avoid a divisive confrontation with Italian-Americans who didn’t want to see the street name stripped from Italo Balbo.

Italo Balbo was an Italian Air Force Marshal famous for making the first transatlantic crossing from Rome to Chicago and helping to bring Mussolini to power in 1922.

“We’re very grateful. That’s a great solution to the dilemma. It leaves Balbo intact,” Italian-American leader Dominic DiFrisco said last month.

“We did not want to deny Ida B. Wells the honor she deserves. But, Balbo deserves the recognition he was given in 1933 confirmed by every mayor since. Charlatan historians were beginning to raise incredibly erroneous facts about Balbo. The Italian-American community can now breathe a great sigh of relief.”

Congress is a lighter lift politically because it strips a widely-despised institution — the U.S. Congress — of the honor and because there are only “six-to-nine” impacted street addresses, including Roosevelt University, Robert Morris University and a building at Columbia College.

But, King has openly acknowledged that she wanted more and had to settle for second-best.

“A street like Congress Parkway doesn’t necessarily do her justice. But it’s a great street. I will be ecstatic when somebody calls me next and asks me where I am and I say, `I’m on Ida Drive. Where are you?’ “ she said during a committee hearing last week.

King thanked her co-sponsor, downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), for understanding the “historical significance of what it means to have a street, not only named after a woman, but a person of color.”

“It’s kind of bittersweet because the fact that there isn’t one in the downtown area just highlights that there hasn’t been one ever. It’s appropriate that we — as one city, one Chicago — are doing this,” King said then.

Reilly has hailed Wells as “one of Chicago’s true heroines” and said it’s past time that Wells gets the “recognition she deserves.”

“I look at this as a historic day. It’s one I’ll be proud of long after I’ve left public service. I look at this as a legacy that each of us can leave to the future generations of Chicago,” he said last week.

Katherine Murdock of the League of Women Voters of Chicago added: “Women are — we’re not really happy with what’s going on across this country and in other places. And we are desperate for a win. So we’re really, really all watching this just to get a little something to make us all happy.”