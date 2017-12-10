Cocaine, pot plants found in search of Aurora home

A man is facing several drug charges after police found cocaine, marijuana plants and pills last month in his west suburban Aurora home.

Investigators executed a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Sept. 13 at the home in the 600 block of High Street in Aurora, according to a statement from Aurora police. They seized more than 11 grams of cocaine, 217 grams of marijuana, three cannabis plants, 30 Vicodin pills, a pickup truck, ammunition and more than $1,000 in cash.

A resident of the house, 35-year-old Hector Ramirez, was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said. He is being held at the Kane County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Ramirez’s next court date was scheduled for Oct. 27, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.