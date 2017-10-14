Community mourns ‘beloved’ teacher killed in Rogers Park crossfire

Teacher Cynthia Trevillion, 64, was shot and killed by a stray bullet Friday night in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood. | Chicago Waldorf School

Shocked by the death of a longtime Chicago teacher who was killed by a stray bullet Friday night in Rogers Park, her North Side community looked to honor her memory on Saturday.

Cynthia Trevillion, 64, was caught in the crossfire while walking about 6:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of North Glenwood, when someone in a dark-colored SUV opened fire on two juveniles standing on the street near the Morse Red Line CTA station, authorities said.

Trevillion was struck in the neck and head, and she died after being taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Trevillion worked as a middle school math teacher at Chicago Waldorf School, where she was a member of the school’s faculty for more than 30 years, Administrative Director Luke Goodwin said. She taught at Waldorf for the last 14 years in Chicago, but previously worked for the private school system in Ann Arbor and Detroit. Her husband John Trevillion is also a Waldorf employee.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with John and Cynthia’s family,” Goodwin said. “Cynthia was a beloved faculty member for over 30 years. Her Waldorf family reaches hundreds if not thousands of grieving friends.”

A campaign set up on the fundraising website YouCaring raised more than $12,000 in less than a day to help cover funeral costs.

“To be sure, Cynthia had dedicated her life to providing our children with the best education possible,” a statement on the site read.

Community members planned to gather Saturday night at Rogers Park Social, a bar and lounge located near the shooting scene. The event looked to serve as a fundraiser for her family, and as an opportunity to honor her memory, according to an event posted on Facebook.

A Rogers Park community vigil was also scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Tobey Prinz Beach Park.

After the shooting, the vehicle drove off and the juveniles ran away, Ald Joe Moore (49th) said in a statement, adding that he was working with police and urged anyone with information to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.

“Our hearts are heavy today as our community grieves the loss of an innocent victim to gun violence,” Moore said.

The alderman said he was aware of an “increase in youths loitering” at the intersection where the shots were fired. Earlier this week, a “meet-and-greet” was held in front of a Dunkin Donuts at the Red Line station with local police officers.

“The police and the city must do its part, but we also need residents of the community to become more involved,” Moore said.

The neighborhood also experienced another shooting Friday night, which critically wounded a 15-year-old boy about 30 minutes earlier and about a mile away, Chicago Police said. The boy was shot in the back during an “altercation” in an alley off the 7100 block of North Ridge. He was also taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in surgery Friday night and listed in critical condition.

CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said the two shootings were not believed to be related.