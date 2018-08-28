Commuter train strikes vehicle in NW Indiana

Service was delayed Tuesday evening when a South Shore Line train struck a vehicle in northwest Indiana.

Eastbound Train no. 11 was stopped near Ogden Dunes after colliding with the vehicle, according to an alert posted to the South Shore Line Twitter account at 5:33 p.m.

The train line was waiting to receive approval from the Porter County coroner’s office to resume service, according to the South Shore Line website.

As of 7:10 p.m., trains were moving at “walking speeds,” according to an email alert. Eastbound Train no. 111 is expected to take the passengers from the train that was involved in the collision to South Bend.

All trains east of Ogden Dunes should expect at least 90-minute delays, the alert said.

No further information was immediately available.