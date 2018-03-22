EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Companies taken to court over property damage from the contaminated USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago have asked a federal judge to dismiss the case.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that homeowners filed the lawsuit last year that alleges the companies’ decades-long operations near homes forced property values to plummet.
The lawsuit lists Atlantic Richfield Co., its successor Tesoro Corp.; E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co., and its successor The Chemours Co.; and U.S. Smelter and Lead Refinery, as defendants in the case.
The companies argue that the Environmental Protection Agency notified plaintiffs of contamination as early as 2010 and entered into a consent decree in 2014, forcing companies to pay for cleanup.
Each homeowner seeks damages in excess of $75,000, alleging negligence, trespass and nuisance.