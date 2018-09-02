Cops: 2 armed robberies reported in Armour Square

A pair of armed robberies were reported Wednesday night in the Armour Square neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, a group of armed males walked up to a victim and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The first robbery happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Princeton, while the other incident happened about 20 minutes later in the 200 block of West Cermak, police said.

One of the suspects is described as a black male, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 20, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, police said. The other suspects are described as a group of males who are believed to be between 15 and 19 years old.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.