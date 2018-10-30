Cops: 2 shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in vehicle in Back of the Yards

Two people were wounded, one of them fatally, in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 3:25 p.m., they were sitting in a vehicle at the intersection of 53rd Street and Ashland when gunmen hopped out of another vehicle and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in his head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

A 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, police said. His condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.