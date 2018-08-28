Cops: Repeat felon charged with ‘heinous’ West Town beating, sexual assault

A five-time felon has been charged with attacking and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

Rufus Carson, 37, of the Austin neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily harm and aggravated battery causing bodily harm, according to Chicago police.

About 7 a.m. Sunday, Carson followed the woman out of a CTA Blue Line station before grabbing her from behind and pulling her into an alley in the 1200 block of West Ohio, where he “viciously attacked her,” police said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with severe fractures to her face, police said. She remains in serious condition.

Area Central detectives arrested Carson about 9 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of West Division after identifying him using surveillance footage provided by the CTA, police said.

Carson has previous felony convictions for burglary, selling drugs and possessing a stolen vehicle, police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.