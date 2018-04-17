CPS school budgets: Search your school’s funding for the 2018-19 school year

Scroll down to see a searchable database of school-by-school budgets.

The Chicago Public Schools released the school-by-school breakdown of how it will divvy up its $3.1 billion budget for the upcoming 2018-19 school year.

Earlier Tuesday, school officials said the budgets include a 2.5 percent increase in base per-pupil funding for the next school year — the same percentage mandated by CPS’ contract with the Chicago Teachers Union.

District CEO Janice Jackson said that schools won’t see any cuts in the fall to staff or budgets even if their enrollments dip because next year’s budgets are based on the current school year’s official count taken last fall.

Search the database below for information about each school and how the budget compares to the current year.

Loading...