CPS releases data on how schools use their space, saying 200+ are underused

Chicago Public Schools finally released data Friday showing that it considers more than 200 of its schools — almost a third total — to be underused.

State law required the release by December 31 — and CPS officials skipped releasing the same figures last year altogether but wouldn’t account for the delay.

Some 229 buildings are considered underutilized, nearly as many as CPS considers to be efficiently used. That’s according to a newly-revised formula CPS employed to compare numbers of classrooms in a school with the number of students enrolled, calculating approximately 30 kids in a classroom.

Another 29 buildings have been deemed overcrowded, including a few selective enrollment schools that can screen applicants and limit who gets in. That leaves 231 “efficient” buildings — now defined as where enrollment constitutes between 70 and 110 percent of a school’s ideal capacity. The efficient range used to be between 80 and 120 percent.

CPS said considerations were made — after much protest previously from school communities — to account for classrooms reserved for special education cluster programs, which by design may only serve small numbers of students, and for schools that reserve part of a building for programs outside general education, such as CPS’ Parent University classes for adults.

In the past, schools have been targeted for closing because they were declared underutilized, and some complained they were being unfairly punished for following special education law or for using space to build community.

Though CPS is in the last of a five-year moratorium on school closings — imposed after shuttering 50 at once in 2013 for underenrollment — officials are seeking to shut down four Englewood high schools in June they say have too few students to offer a quality high school experience.

Other communities, aware of what district-wide enrollment declines look like in their neighborhoods, are bracing themselves for a possible next round of closings in the next years. High schools especially are wary, though West Side elementary school supporters have already voiced their opposition to more school closings.

The figures were posted to CPS’ website Friday afternoon, when officials are often likely to bury bad news ahead of the weekend. And as a rule, space use wasn’t calculated for privately-managed charter or contract schools or for schools serving special populations, such as special education students or incarcerated students.