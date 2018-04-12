CPS to spend additional $7M to hire more custodians to tackle dirty schools

A day before its janitors’ union planned to take a strike vote, Chicago Public Schools agreed Thursday to hire several hundred more custodians to tackle dirty school buildings, the union said.

Union leaders reached a new contract that includes provisions to hire 200 more janitors this summer to do deep cleanings of CPS schools, SEIU Local 1 announced in a news release. CPS said one hundred of them will remain in the fall; the hirings will cost $7 million. Schools officials also agreed to meet quarterly with the union to discuss school conditions.

The Chicago Sun-Times has documented filthy conditions in schools whose custodians are managed by the private company, Aramark. Of the 125 schools examined in “blitz” cleanliness inspections, 91 failed. Janitors have said they can’t keep up with cleaning schools properly because Aramark and another company that oversees additional facilities work, SodexoMAGIC, cut too many of them since taking over in 2014. Two of those same janitors accused their supervisors of cheating on the independent inspections CPS paid for to monitor the cleaning.

CPS has since made some changes to that inspection process and stepped in to the recent negotiations between SEIU Local 1 and Aramark and SodexoMagic.

“Over the last few years, CPS cleaning contractors like Aramark have continued to cut corners to increase their bottom line, while custodians have been working harder and harder with less,” said Tom Balanoff, president of the union. “We appreciate the intervention of CPS and look forward to a strong new partnership in which schools are clean and healthy places for students to learn, grow and thrive.”

Members of the union representing the 1,700 privately-employed janitors who clean the city’s public schools schools will meet Saturday to discuss the terms of the contract. An SEIU spokeswoman declined to reveal any financial details of the tentative agreement.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson, who has been quiet in the weeks since the dirty school conditions came to light, told principals Thursday that the rest of the district’s schools will be inspected before the end of the year so the school system will know where to best deploy the extra 200 summer custodians.

“I know that if you begin the school year with your building in good condition, you’re more likely to maintain that standard throughout the course of the year,” she wrote.

SEIU Local 1 is among the labor unions who are part of the Sun-Times’ investor group.