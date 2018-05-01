CPS to spend at least $189M on roofs, repairs, but nothing on new construction

A Chicago Public Schools proposal released Tuesday calls for $189 million in spending for "critical facility needs." Rich Hein/Sun-Times file photo

Chicago Public Schools proposed Tuesday to spend $189 million on “critical facility needs” at 23 schools in the next year, but has published no plans for new construction or other projects to alleviate overcrowding.

Some 18 schools will get $154 million in roof work and another five will see $35 million in mechanical repairs starting in June, according to the draft capital spending plans that appeared on CPS’ website Tuesday afternoon.

If the school board approves the spending, CPS will pay for the work with the remainder of $318 million in bonds sold in November, district spokesman Michael Passman said.

It’s not clear how any of the schools were specifically chosen. Passman said the public input will come later at a series of budget hearings required by state law.

CPS is still “exploring opportunities to secure additional funding to address facility needs throughout the city,” he said.