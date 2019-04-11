New video shows Chicago cops dragging, punching and tasing CPS student

A new surveillance video shows Chicago police officers push and drag a student down a set of stairs in February at Marshall High School on the West Side before punching her and shocking her with a stun gun multiple times.

The video, obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, appears to contradict the officers’ statements that the student initiated the violent encounter after the incident to justify their use of force — again raising questions of the oversight, training and stationing of police officers in Chicago Public Schools.

The two officers involved in the incident then held the student down while stepping on her chest, punching her and shocking her with a stun gun, according to an amended lawsuit filed Thursday by the girl’s attorney, Andrew Stroth.

“The Board of Education and CPD continue to fail our children. An unarmed 16-year-old girl was beaten, kicked, punched and tasered by Officers Johnnie Pierre and Sherry Tripp,” Stroth wrote in a statement.

The suit accuses the city, Chicago Public Schools and both officers of violating 16-year-old Dnigma Howard’s civil rights when the officers, who were assigned to the high school, beat and shocked Dnigma.

Earlier footage of Dnigma Howard’s encounter with the officers that was recorded on a cellphone by a student showed a portion of the incident as officers used the stun gun on the girl. But new footage shot by security cameras at the high school apparently contradict’s the officers’ account of how it unfolded.

Dnigma was initially charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery against the officers. The charges were dropped less than a week later “in the interest of justice,” according to a statement from the Cook County State’s Attorney Office.

At her initial hearing, prosecutors said the officers were called to escort Dnigma off the school’s premises after she was suspended, but she refused to leave the building and kicked, bit and spit on the officers. Police said her actions led the three of them to fall down a flight of stairs, injuring them. The officers were taken to University of Illinois Medical Center; she was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and released.

In Dnigma’s arrest report, the officers said she “became irate and initiated a physical altercation with the officers.”

“Those officers filed a false statement,” Stroth said. “Their statements are completely untrue and are completely contradicted by what is shown on the video. The saving grace for Dnigma is that this was caught on camera.”

In the video taken from a second floor camera at the school, the officers and Dnigma walk into the frame around 9:47 a.m. on Jan. 29. The officers stand on either side of Dnigma as she talks to another student and gives her a hug. After that student walks away less than a minute later, Dnigma starts moving away from the stairwell. At that point, without physical provocation, an officer grabs Dnigma and pushes her down a set of stairs as she struggles. The other officer quickly follows and students gather around. There is no audio on the video.

Another security camera filming near the first-floor entrance to the school then captured an officer pulling Dnigma down the bottom flight of stairs by her leg; another officer appears to be falling down the stairs while holding on to her from behind. She ends up on the floor near a metal detector inside the front door, and an officer can be seen stepping on her chest while the other officer punches her. She is then shocked with a stun gun.

Dnigma previously acknowledged she resisted the officers — and she can be seen struggling as officers try to restrain her — but says she was responding to the officers’ actions.

“At no time during their contact with [Dnigma] did the Defendant-Officers seek assistance or involvement from any Marshall administration, staff members, or other security officers in escorting” her from the building, the suit states.

Dnigma’s father, Laurentio Howard, can be seen standing near the confrontation in the video. Previously, he said he was told by police to step back and not intervene. He says he told police to stop what they were doing.

The amended complaint says her father was not allowed to escort his daughter out of the school or help de-escalate the situation.

The cops’ body-cameras will also show the officer violated Dnigma’s rights, the suit says.

The officer’s actions violates CPS’s own rules for how police officers assigned to schools are supposed to interact with students, the girl’s attorney has said.

Both officers are no longer working at the school but remain in the 11th District. One is on “injury on duty” status.

Police spokesman Thomas Ahern said officials cannot comment on the new video since the incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

CPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment but previously called the incident “disturbing.”

A report from the Inspector General’s Office last year was critical of the way police officers are used in CPS schools, finding neither institution kept track of which schools the officers worked at and asserting that officers lacked specific training in how to approach conflicts with students.

A consent decree with police approved in February by a federal judge includes particular provisions for police to follow in incidents involving students.

Ahern said police are forming procedures for officers who work in schools.

“We have engaged CPS officials as well as parents, students and other community stakeholders for a series of community input meetings to help draft policy on CPD roles and responsibilities within Chicago Public Schools,” he said.

Stroth called on Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot to implement recommendations agreed to by Chicago police as part of a number of reforms, including working with CPS to define the responsibilities of school resource officers as part of a wide-ranging consent decree ordered by a federal judge.

“Mayor-elect Lightfoot needs to address the issue of police in schools immediately,” Stroth said. “The city of Chicago is now facing another federal lawsuit because the city has not addressed the findings of the Inspector General’s report and the consent decree recommendations on how to address the issue of police in schools.”