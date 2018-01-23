65-year-old man killed in Evanston fire

A 65-year-old man was killed in a fire Tuesday morning in north suburban Evanston.

Crews responded at 5:04 a.m. to the fire at a three-story, two-unit home near Oakton Street and Asbury Avenue in Evanston, according to the Evanston Fire Department.

Heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from the rear of the third floor of the home, which housed one of the units, according to the fire department.

The 65-year-old man was found inside the third-floor unit and pronounced dead, the fire department said. His identity was not immediately released.

Two people who lived in the unit encompassing the first two floors of the building made it out safely, and the fire was extinguished, the fire department said.

One firefighter suffered an injury to his lower extremities and was in good condition, the fire department said.