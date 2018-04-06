What’s triggering those shifting light panels at Damen Blue Line stop? Sound.

A new art installation on the North Side was unveiled Friday at the CTA's Damen L stop on the Blue Line. | CTA

A new art installation, featuring light panels that are triggered by passing L trains and other sounds, was unveiled Friday at the CTA’s Damen Blue Line on the North Side.

The “Soundtrack” installation at the elevated station at 1558 N. Damen displays changing light patterns on color LED panels “that are activated by sound as well as vibrations caused by moving trains, cars and riders walking along the station platform,” according to the CTA.

The panels were installed on the outside of the platform. so the light show is visible from the street.

It’s part of an Emanuel administration plan to expand public art.