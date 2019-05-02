Boy leads police officers onto CTA tracks in Loop foot chase

A boy suspected of breaking into vehicles in the Loop ran onto CTA tracks Wednesday while fleeing Chicago police officers.

About 11:30 p.m., officers received a call of several juvenile males breaking into vehicles in a parking garage in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street, Chicago police said. When they arrived, the offenders fled.

Four boys were caught in the first block of West Randolph Street, but one other ran onto the CTA tracks at the Lake Red Line Station in the 200 block of North State Street, police said. Officers followed and apprehended him.

The chase caused significant delays on the Red Line, according to tweets from CTA. By midnight, service was resuming.

Charges are pending at this time.