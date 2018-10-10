Is Maddon’s restaurant Joe’s still a go at The Park at Wrigley?

Is it a go, Joe?

Are the confines still friendly at Wrigley Field?

The big question?

What’s happening to the much anticipated plans for Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s eatery — to be named Joe’s — with Spiaggia Chef Tony Mantuano at The Park at Wrigley, adjacent to Wrigley Field?

“It sure seems as if nothing much is happening yet,” said a top Chicago foodie who has been keeping an eagle eye on the eatery’s “development” on the corner of Waveland Avenue and Clark Street.

“In February, much was said about its concept and plans, but it doesn’t feel like much has been happening lately,” the source said.

Hmmm.

Wonder if a perceived delay has anything to do with the Cubs failure to make a deep playoff run this season and Maddon reassessing his future?

Ka-ching!

Garry McCarthy, the city’s former top cop, is clucking.

Mayoral combatants Bill Daley and Gery Chico, who are both recent entrants to the mayoral race, claim they have cranked up their mayoral money machines with a infusion of big bucks recently.

“Look, he [Daley] is NOT raising money … he’s basically self-funding,” McCarthy told Sneed.

• Translation: Daley claims he raised $885,00 since mid-September ”but $500,000 of that is his own money,” added McCarthy.

“I can’t afford to self-fund our campaign, but we’ve now deposited $830,000 in the bank with promises to go over a million soon,” he said.

“And Gery Chico, who also jumped into the mayoral race recently, reported raising $519,000, which includes $29,000 he contributed to his own campaign,” McCarthy added.

Safety first . . .

It’s worth repeating.

Anybody listening?

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has a safety plan for the city.

• To wit: Vallas wants to implement a public safety strategy to build relationships between the Chicago Police Department and the community by ensuring the next generation of police officers come from the very communities they serve.

• The plan: Enable Chicago’s existing Public High School Military Academies and ROTC programs to develop a pipeline for not only future police officers but also firefighters and other first responders, an extension of a program he started with former Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard.

“There is no better way to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community than by ensuring that more of our future officers come from the very communities where they live,” Vallas said.

The Marathon man . . .

Chico, a political powerhouse in Chicago’s Hispanic community, and his wife, Sunny, had a favorite runner in Sunday’s Chicago Marathon.

Their daughter, Michelle.

“She ran to honor the memory of our granddaughter, Ella O. Vazquez, who passed away this past December,” Chico said.

“Ella was with the family for a little over 26 weeks, so her mom running 26.2 miles seemed fitting,” he said.

“One mile for every week she brought the family joy,” said Chico, who tells Sneed all proceeds raised by Team Ella went to Lurie Children’s Hospital to research epilepsy and rare diseases to find treatments for children facing the same fight as Ella.

Sneedlings . . .

Pew news: Watch for Cardinal Blase Cupich to reach beyond the pen and the pulpit when he hits the podium at the City Club of Chicago Nov. 27 to discuss the latest crisis in the Catholic church. . . I spy: Cubbie favorite Anthony Rizzo and fiancee Emily Vakos spotted at Chicago Cut Steakhouse spending most of their evening staring into each other’s eyes. . . . Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Christopher Schwarzenegger celebrating his 21st birthday in River North last weekend. He hit up Bub City, il Porcellino and Studio Paris Nightclub with his mama Maria Shriver.. . . DJ Freddy Getty at RPM Steak. . . . Bears star Khalil Mack dining with group of 10 at RPM Italian recently. . . . Ditto for Mack’s teammate Kyle Fuller. . . . Today’s birthdays: Brett Favre, 49; Mario Lopez, 45; and Andrew McCutchen, 32.