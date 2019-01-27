Customers robbed of shopping bags in Chatham

Police are warning residents of two robberies this week in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

In two incidents, a robber walked up to people as they were leaving a store in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and stole their shopping bags, Chicago police said.

The robber was armed with a handgun during one of the robberies, police said. In the other, he implied he had a gun but didn’t show it.

The robberies occurred about 2:50 p.m. Saturday and about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Police would not say which store, but Nike Factory, Advance Auto Parts, GameStop, Dollar Tree, Payless ShoeSource, Shoe! Time and America’s Kids are stores on that block.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.