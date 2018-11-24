Longtime Pilsen Ald. Danny Solis won’t seek re-election

In a surprise announcement on Saturday, longtime Ald. Danny Solis (25th) said he won’t seek re-election in 2019 as he retires after more than two decades in the City Council chambers.

“After 23 years representing the greatest community in Chicago, it’s time to enter a new chapter in my life and pass the baton of public service to another,” the Pilsen alderman said in a statement.

“Chicago’s challenges are many, but our capacity to meet them is unlimited and I know that the citizens of the 25th Ward will make their voices heard in this upcoming election season. I hope all the candidates in this race will listen closely and do their best to bring our Ward together.”

On Monday, Solis had told the Chicago Sun-Times that he still planned to run for a seventh term, despite being one of just two incumbent aldermen who did not submit signatures on the first day of petition-filing to appear on the ballot for the Feb. 26 election.

Solis wields considerable power in City Hall as chairman of the Zoning Committee, and he previously chaired the council’s Hispanic Caucus.

He started as a schoolteacher in the 1980s, organizing several Latino community groups and co-founding the United Neighborhood Organization. Mayor Richard M. Daley appointed Solis as 25th Ward alderman in 1996 to replace Ambrosio Medrano, who resigned after pleading guilty in a corruption probe.

Winning re-election the next five cycles, Solis was a top ally to Daley as well as Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

As of Friday evening, five people had filed to run for 25th Ward alderman: Aida Flores, Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Troy Antonio Hernandez, Alexander “Alex” Acevedo and Hilario Dominguez.

Sigcho-Lopez almost forced Solis into a run-off in 2015, when Solis took 51.1 percent of the vote to Sigcho-Lopez’s 18.5 percent, election records show.

The ward includes all of Pilsen and parts of Chinatown, the South Loop and Near West Side.

Monday is the final day candidates can file to appear on the ballot.