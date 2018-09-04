Death of 5-month-old boy under investigation in North Chicago

The death of a 5-month-old boy who was found unresponsive last month at a home in north suburban North Chicago is under investigation by state and local authorities.

The boy was reported unresponsive Aug. 22 at a home in the 1500 block of Kristan Avenue, according to North Chicago police.

Police Chief Laz Perez said the case remained under investigation Tuesday and no additional information was being released.

The boy was pronounced dead Aug. 29., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was conducted the next day, but a ruling on the cause and manner of his death was not immediately made pending further investigation.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was investigating the death for allegations of abuse and neglect, according to a spokeswoman. The agency had no prior contact with the family before the boy’s death.