Defense: Chicago cop Robert Rialmo threw ‘jabs’ at bar but feared for his safety

A week after a Cook County civil jury found he was essentially justified in the shooting death of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier, Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo was back in court Monday — on trial for his role in a December 2017 bar fight.

Rialmo’s attorney, Joel Brodsky didn’t deny that his client, who was off duty at the time, had thrown a couple of “jabs” in the early morning hours of Dec. 17, 2017, at Moretti’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on the Northwest Side.

But Brodsky said Rialmo, 29, did so only after he feared for his safety from two patrons, one of who had “attacked” him at the bar.

“This all happens in an instant,” Brodsky told Cook County Judge Daniel Gallagher, who is hearing the misdemeanor case in the courthouse at 5555 W. Grand. “ … His idea was to end the aggression.”

But prosecutors say Rialmo’s punches — which left the two patrons laid out in the bar area of the restaurant — were unprovoked. One of the patrons was getting ready to leave and merely trying to find his jacket near where Rialmo was standing, said Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Kathryn Sodetz.

“With both men lying on the ground helpless, the defendant left the bar,” Sodetz said.

Lynne Reyes, who was at the bar the night of the incident, testified that neither of the men who were punched appeared intoxicated. Reyes also said she never saw either man act aggressively toward Rialmo.

The trial is expected to last through Tuesday.

Rialmo still faces possible discipline from the Chicago Police Board for his fatal shooting of LeGrier and Bettie Jones in December 2015. Rialmo’s actions at the bar are also under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the city’s police oversight agency.