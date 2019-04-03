DeKalb man found with gun facing charges

A DeKalb man faces felony charges after being found with a gun Monday night near a shots-fired scene in west suburban Aurora.

Devon Moore, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated use of a weapon by a felon, Aurora police said.

Officers arrived about 10:53 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Landing Drive after receiving several calls about gunshots in the area, police said. They saw Moore leaving the scene in a dark Chevrolet Malibu that matched descriptions provided by callers and proceeded to stop his vehicle.

Officers allegedly found a loaded pistol in Moore’s possession during the traffic stop. Two other people in the car were questioned and released without charges, police said.

No one was injured during the incident. Moore is being held at DuPage County Jail where he awaits arraignment on bond, police said.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.