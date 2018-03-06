Delivery driver hit with hammer, robbed

A delivery driver was struck in the head with a hammer during a robbery Monday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 32-year-old man was making a delivery when a female struck him in the forehead with the hammer and a male she was with demanded his money about 9:39 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Bernard, Chicago Police said.

The man gave the robbers an unknown amount of money and his cell phone before running away, police said.

He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital where he was in good condition.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.