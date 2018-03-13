Despite growing pressure, Rauner to veto gun dealer licensing measure

Despite Democratic pressure from Mayor Rahm Emanuel and gubernatorial rivals just days before the primary election, Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday said he plans to veto a gun measure that would have required the state to license gun dealers.

In an interview with WJPF radio station in southern Illinois, Rauner said he’ll veto the measure, while also calling on the four legislative leaders to appoint members to a public safety commission to talk about mental health and school safety, according to the governor’s office.

The governor’s office said Rauner will veto the bill later Tuesday.

Asked what he’d do about the bill on Monday, Rauner repeatedly said he favored a “comprehensive solution,” without answering what he’d do with it.

The measure, which brought out everyone from Cardinal Blase Cupich to Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson to advocate for it in Springfield, would have required gun dealers to be licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, and not just the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives. The cost would have been limited to $1,000 every five years.

The measure would have also required dealers and employees to be trained to conduct background checks, stop thefts, store guns and prevent straw purchasing — which is at the heart of why Chicago’s top officials kept hammering the Republican governor to sign it.

A “Gun Trace Report” released last year by Chicago Police found straw purchases continue to be a major factor in guns going from the open market to the secondary market, oftentimes stymying police efforts to trace the weapons’ origins. In instances where someone was arrested and a gun was recovered, the report found the overwhelming majority of guns were not bought by the person arrested.

Straw purchasers will also sometimes lie to police and say their gun was lost or stolen “as an excuse intended to cut off further investigation,” according to the report. To stem the tide of shootings, the report actually recommending to pass the gun dealer licensing bill to help curb straw purchasing, impose anti-theft measures and help police in their gun trafficking investigations.

Rauner has traditionally steered the gun control conversation to dealing with “mental illness.” And he’s also avoided answering specifics about whether he supports an assault weapons ban.

In recent days, he’s advocated for a ban on bump stocks. Last week he said he supports “common sense bipartisan reform,” while vouching support for keeping guns “out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill, first and foremost.”

“I believe we should also come together to find out ways to increase school safety, increase the safety of our students and our teachers in our schools, and the other thing I think we can all agree on is we got to do a better job supporting our police officers, our law enforcement, who put their safety at risk to keep us safer,” Rauner said last week.

The gun dealer licensing bill was sent to the governor’s desk on Feb. 28, and he had 60 days to decide whether to sign the bill, veto it or do nothing and let it take effect.

Since then, Emanuel and Johnson have repeatedly publicly pressured the governor to sign it. Emanuel and Johnson on Monday held a news conference flanked by the parents of children who have been killed on Chicago streets.

Other gun control bills yet to reach Rauner’s desk would raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to buy an assault rifle, and ban the sale of bump stocks and other modifications and require a 72-hour “cooling off” period on purchasing assault rifle sales. And another, named after recently-slain Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, would ban the sale of body armor and high-capacity gun magazines to anyone other than police officers, licensed security guards and members of the armed forces.

After learning of the governor’s veto, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel wasted no time in pouncing on Rauner.

“With one week left in his campaign, Governor Rauner just put his primary election ahead of his primary responsibility to protect the safety of the people of Chicago and Illinois,” Emanuel was quoted as saying in an emailed statement.

“The governor’s decision was cruel, it was cold and it was calculated to benefit his own politics at the expense of public safety. This veto is a slap in the face to crime victims, faith leaders and police who have pleaded with Governor Rauner to protect public safety by signing the Gun Dealer Licensing Act. It will be his legacy.”

Emanuel hammered his old friend Rauner for weeks to sign the gun dealer licensing bill.

The mayor had figured — as did many Democrats — that the governor would sit on the bill until after the March 20 primary to avoid further alienating conservative voters whose disenchantment with Rauner spawned the candidacy of arch-conservative Jeanne Ives.

Just Monday, Emanuel held a news conference at police headquarters flanked by parents whose children gunned down on Chicago streets.

The bereaved mother who spoke, Delphine Cherry, had lost two children to gun violence 20 years apart. Their names were Tyesa and Tyler.

“In the time in which we cannot get a straight answer [on] whether the governor will sign the legislation or not, Florida just passed gun control legislation. South Carolina [passed] a ban on bump stocks,” Emanuel said then. “Here in Illinois? Silence from the governor’s office.”

Contributing: Fran Spielman