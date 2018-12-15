Doctors donate $5K to Chicago police for bulletproof vests

The Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America announced a donation to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation for the purchase of bulletproof vests Saturday. | Chicago police

A group of doctors donated $5,000 to Chicago police on Saturday in honor of the victims of the Mercy Hospital shooting.

The donation, made by the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America, goes to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s “Get Behind the Vest” program, which provides bulletproof vest upgrades for officers.

“Doctors are often at the forefront in the battle against violence, side by side with the police,” Salman Aftab, of the doctors association said at the ceremony. “That’s why we are here today. CPD deserve our gratitude for the work they do.”

The group made the donation in honor of the victims of the Nov. 19 Mercy Hospital shooting. One of the victims was Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez.