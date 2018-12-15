A group of doctors donated $5,000 to Chicago police on Saturday in honor of the victims of the Mercy Hospital shooting.
The donation, made by the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America, goes to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s “Get Behind the Vest” program, which provides bulletproof vest upgrades for officers.
“Doctors are often at the forefront in the battle against violence, side by side with the police,” Salman Aftab, of the doctors association said at the ceremony. “That’s why we are here today. CPD deserve our gratitude for the work they do.”
The group made the donation in honor of the victims of the Nov. 19 Mercy Hospital shooting. One of the victims was Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez.
Today, a physicians’ group donates bullet proof vests and funds in honor of fallen #chicagopolice officer Samuel Jimenez. Watch here. @APPNA_Central https://t.co/TUeB6MSljO pic.twitter.com/DKy0CEQOZq
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 15, 2018