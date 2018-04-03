Trump says ‘we’ll find out’ if Putin is an ally

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is telling the leaders of the three Baltic countries that no one has been tougher on Russia and says he’s been pressing NATO members to increase their defense spending.

Trump is telling the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania that “getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing.” Asked by a reporter if Vladimir Putin is a friend or a foe, Trump says, “We’ll find out. I’ll let you know.”

The president is pointing to his push for NATO members to boost their defense spending.

The meeting comes as the White House has raised the possibility of Trump welcoming Putin to the White House. The Baltic states are seen as a bulwark against Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.