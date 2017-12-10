Driver who struck pedestrian and drove away sought by police

A driver who struck a pedestrian while they walked in the street earlier this month in the East Pilsen neighborhood on the Lower West Side is being sought by Chicago Police.

The pedestrian was walking about 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the 2000 block of South Emerald Avenue when they were struck by the vehicle, police said. The driver did not stop after striking them and was last seen headed south on Emerald.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, police said.

Investigators are hoping someone in the community could have more information. Anyone with information should contact the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.