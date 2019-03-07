Duo charged after officers find guns, pot during South Loop traffic stop

Two men are facing felony charges after being found with guns and drugs during a traffic stop Wednesday evening in the South Loop.

Jacob Smith, 30, and Sherrod Gee, 23, each face two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Smith also faces a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis and some traffic violations.

About 7:15 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle that was seen speeding and driving erratically in the first block of West Cermak, according to Chicago police.

When officers noticed marijuana in Gee’s lap and a gun sticking out of his pocket, they proceeded to search the vehicle, police said. The search uncovered more pot, other weapons and additional ammunition.

Both men are being held at Cook County Jail on $3,000 bail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. They are scheduled to appear in court next on March 13.