Duo robbed 3 people in 5 minutes on Southwest Side

Police are searching for two men who committed three separate robberies within a 5-minute span earlier this month on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, the robbers walked up to a victim and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 5:20 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 4700 block of South Kilpatrick;

• about 5:25 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 4800 block of South Cicero; and

• about 5:25 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 4800 block of South Cicero.

The robbers are described as two Hispanic men, thought to be between 18 and 22 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.