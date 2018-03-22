Chicago landmarks to go dark Saturday night for Earth Hour

Several Chicago landmarks will go dark for an hour Saturday night — but don’t be alarmed, it’s for a good cause.

The Willis Tower, John Hancock Center, Chicago Board of Trade and Navy Pier’s Centennial Wheel are among several world landmarks going dark at 8:30 p.m. Saturday for Earth Hour to show support for protecting our planet and stopping climate change, according to a press release from the World Wildlife Fund.

Last year, more than 7,000 cities and 187 countries and territories around the world participated in Earth Hour, according to the WWF.

“Earth Hour 2018 comes at a critical moment in the fight against climate change,” according to the release.

“After the United States announced its intent to withdraw from the Paris Agreement—the world’s first truly global plan to address climate change—more than 2,600 leaders across America’s state houses, city halls, board rooms, faith organizations, and college campuses stepped up to say they are still committed to meeting America’s climate goal.”