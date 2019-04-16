Student stabbed in classroom at East-West University

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another student Tuesday at East-West University in the Loop.

The 42-year-old pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the 20-year-old man in the back about 1:10 p.m. at the university in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the victim was apparently stabbed by another student in a fourth-floor classroom. He was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was arrested by responding officers and charges are pending, police said.

Representatives for the university did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident.

