Wakes, funerals for two police officers killed by train are set for this week

Chicago Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, left, and Conrad Gary were hit by a train and killed Monday night.| Chicago Police photos

The wakes and funerals for two Chicago police officers who were killed by a train Monday night as they searched for a man with a gun on the South Side are set to take place over three days, beginning Thursday.

The wake for Officer Conrad Gary will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd S.t, Oak Lawn, according to Chicago Police Chaplain Fr. Dan Brandt.

The funeral for Gary will take place 9:30 a.m. Friday at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, adjacent to St. Rita High School, 7740 S. Western Ave.

The wake for Officer Eduardo Marmolejo will take place from 3 to 9 p.m Friday, also at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home.

Marmolejo’s funeral will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, also at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.