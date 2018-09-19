Elderly man missing from Near North Side: police

A 66-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday from the Near North Side neighborhood.

John Smith was last seen Tuesday in the 1100 block of North Orleans, according to Chicago police. He may require medical attention.

Smith was described as a 5-foot-9, 147-pound black man with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was wearing a black backpack with pink and teal designs and may be carrying a brown guitar.

He is known to hang around the 100 block of West Division Street, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.