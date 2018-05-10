Elderly man with dementia missing from Roseland

Police are looking for an elderly man who has been missing since Wednesday from the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Booker Faulkner, 82, was last seen about 6:30 p.m. in the area of West 110th Street and South Union Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Faulkner suffers from dementia and high blood pressure. He is also a recent widower, police said.

Faulkner is described as a 5-foot-9 black man weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants and may be wearing a white baseball hat, police said.

He may be carrying a wallet with identification inside and has access to transportation on CTA trains and Pace buses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Special Victims detectives at (312) 747-8274.