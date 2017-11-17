Elgin man charged with soliciting child pornography, grooming

A 33-year-old Elgin man has been charged with soliciting child pornography, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said Friday.

Devin J. Moberg was charged with nine felony counts of solicitation of child pornography — seven of those counts were Class X felonies and two were Class 1 felonies, prosecutors said. He was also charged with felony grooming and two misdemeanor counts of distributing harmful material to a minor.

Prosecutors said Moberg solicited two minor victims via social media to send him videos and images of themselves engaged in sex acts. He also sent similar videos of himself engaged in sex acts to the minor victims.

Both of the victims were under 18, the state’s attorney’s office said, but their exact ages were not released.

Moberg’s bail was set at $3 million at a court appearance Friday at Elgin Branch Court, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was expected back in court on Wednesday.

The case was still under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call Elgin police at (847) 289-2620.

If convicted of the most serious offense, Moberg faces a minimum sentence of six years in prison.