Emergency crews searching for woman who may have drowned at Gary beach

Police are searching for a woman who went missing Monday evening while swimming at a beach in Gary, Indiana.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to Marquette Beach, 1 N. Grand Blvd., after a caller said the woman disappeared while she was in the water, according to Gary police.

Witnesses described her as a 24-year-old black woman who may live in Merrillville, Indiana, police said. She was last seen wearing gray shorts and a red top.

After several hours, authorities called off the search due to “beach hazard” and darkness, police said. They plan to resume the search on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information should call Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady at (219) 881-1210.