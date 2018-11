Man shot by girlfriend during argument in Englewood

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the 47-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend inside a home in the 6700 block of South Winchester Avenue when she opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

The shooter was arrested at the scene, police said. Charges were pending.