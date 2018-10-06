Man dies 2 weeks after crash on Edens Expy. in Lincolnwood

A 27-year-old man died almost two weeks after a crash on the Edens Expressway in north suburban Lincolnwood.

Andrew Bryant was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 11:22 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 7100 block of the northbound Edens, just before Touhy Avenue, according to Lincolnwood police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Bryant, who lived in Skokie, was pronounced Friday at Rainbow Hospice at 7:20 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy found he died from closed head injuries from a crashing into a fixed object.

Illinois State Police, who investigated the crash, did not immediately respond to a request for details.