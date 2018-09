Man, 20, shot to death in Gary

A 20-year-old man died Sunday night after he was shot in Gary, Indiana.

Aundrell Kendrick, of Gary, died from a gunshot wound he suffered in the 400 block of Porter Street, according to the Lake County Coroner.

He was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. at Methodist North Lake Hospital in Gary, the coroner said. Kendrick’s death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police were investigating the shooting. They did not immediately respond to a request for details.