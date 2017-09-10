Father and son robbed at gunpoint in front of their Lincolnwood home

A father and son were robbed at gunpoint in front of their north suburban home Sunday afternoon, but police were able to apprehend four suspects just minutes later.

Police were called about 5:15 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery in the 6600 block of North Drake Avenue, according to Lincolnwood police.

A 60-year-old man and his 27-year-old son were in the street in front of their home, getting into their vehicle when four male suspects confronted them, police said. One of the suspects was holding a black handgun.

They demanded the victims’ wallets and cell phones, and the armed man also reached into the car and stole the car keys, police said. The four then ran away east on Albion Avenue.

Police got a description of the supects, searched the area and “within a few minutes of the robbery they located a vehicle one block away which was occupied by four males fitting that description,” a statement from police said.

“The men were in possession of materials used in the robbery to shield their identity, and police recovered a gun and additional evidence in a nearby garbage can.”

The suspects were later positively identified by the victims, and were taken into custody, police said.

Charges were pending as of Monday afternoon.

The victims were not physically injured, but were referred to a police social worker for victim assistance resources, police said.

“Statements supplied by the victims and witness suggest this was an isolated incident targeting these specific victims,” police said.

However, they warned residents to always be alert, and vigilant of their surroundings.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnwood police at (847) 745-4751.