FBI: Man robs second Chicago bank in two days

Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a bank Thursday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood. | FBI

A man has robbed two Chicago banks in two days — one in the South Loop and the other in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The latest robbery happened at 9:02 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. Bank branch at 5201 W. Madison St., according to the FBI.

The same man robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch at 601 S. Clark St. at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 and 140 to 150 pounds with black hair, a small build and a light complexion. He has been seen wearing a dark winter jacket with a fur-lined hood and green camouflage pants.

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

So far in 2017, there have been 49 bank robberies in Chicago and 91 in the suburbs, according to the FBI.

In 2016, there were 82 total bank robberies in the city, and 105 in the suburbs.