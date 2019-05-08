Final missing victim of Waukegan factory explosion found, identified by company

Crews discovered the final missing victim of the May 3 explosion at the AB Specialty Silicones plant in Waukegan.

The remains of a male victim were found Tuesday night, according to Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi.

He was identified as 24-year-old Daniel Nicklas in a statement from Mac Penman, AB Specialty Silicones general manager.

Nicklas, of Beach Park, worked at the company for 8 months as a quality control chemist, Penman said.

Of the nine people who were in the building when the fire broke out, three were reported missing at the time of the incident.

The Lake County coroner’s office on Tuesday released the identities of 53-year-old Byron H. Biehn and 57-year-old Jeff Cummings, whose bodies were found after the blast. Biehn lived in Brighton Township, Wisconsin, while Cummings lived in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A fourth victim, 29-year-old Allen Stevens, was removed from the initial scene in an ambulance Friday night and not counted among the missing, authorities said. He died in Maywood’s Loyola Medical Center burn unit Saturday.

“We have lost our friends and colleagues, and know that their families have lost even more: fathers, grandfathers, husbands, sons, brothers,” Penman said.

“When we gathered as a work family earlier this week, we shared stories of our colleagues. We also talked with each other about what the future holds, and have resolved to re-open AB Specialty Silicones,” Penman said, “It will be hard work, but if it is possible to re-create the type of place Byron, Jeff, Allen, and Daniel would be proud of, it is a challenge we would all accept”

The exact cause of the explosion is still undetermined, Lenzi said, but officials have ruled out foul play and are officially declaring the incident an accident.

The company is hosting a memorial service to honor the victims and first responders at 10 a.m. Friday at the Waukegan facility.