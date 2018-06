Fire breaks out at dry cleaners in Morgan Park

Fire officials investigate a fire about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018 in the 2000 block of West 119th St in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A fire broke out early Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Firefighters and police from south suburban Blue Island first responded to the fire about 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 119th Street, followed by the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was struck out about 1 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.