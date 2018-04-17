Fire breaks out in Rogers Park residence

A fire broke out Tuesday morning in a residential building in the 1300 block of West Estes | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

A fire broke out in a residential building Tuesday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Firefighters responded at 6:16 a.m. to a still and box alarm in the 1300 block of West Estes, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The fire was blazing on the first and second floor of the courtyard building and was quickly extinguished, officials said.

A 62-year-old man was taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston to be treated for smoke inhalation. His condition was stabilized, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.